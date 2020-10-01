$10,000 reward offered in stray-bullet shooting that killed mom at Queens home

Queens mother Bertha Arriaga, 43, was fatally shot when an apparent stray bullet came through her bedroom window just after midnight Wednesday, Sept, 30, 2020, police say.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection to a stray-bullet shooting that killed a Queens mom inside her apartment.

NYPD’s Crime Stoppers unit offered a $2,500 reward upon the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for the incident while the NYPD announced a $7,500 reward.

Police said 43-year-old Bertha Arriaga was in her bedroom in the family’s Jackson Heights apartment when she was suddenly struck by a bullet in the head around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The mom of three heard noises outside on the street and went to look out the window when she was shot, according to her brother-in-law.

Her 14-year-old son heard the window shatter and rushed in to find his mother wounded and bleeding on the floor, Aguilar and police said.

According to authorities, an attempted bike theft took place when the shot rang out. Police released surveillance video of two persons of interest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Contributed reporting by PIX11’s Mark Sundstrom, Anthony DiLorenzo and Nicole Johnson.