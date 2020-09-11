1 person recovered, 1 still missing at Rockaway Beach water rescue: police

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — A woman has been recovered safely and one remains missing after an attempted water rescue at Rockaway Beach Friday, police and fire officials confirmed.

The call came into police at 7:38 p.m. on Friday. Authorities said that when they got to the beach, a woman had been rescued from the water by a surfer. They were still looking for a woman in her 20s when the search was called off due to rough waters.

Weather pending, the search will resume Saturday.

