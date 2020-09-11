1 person recovered, 1 still missing at Rockaway Beach water rescue: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — A woman has been recovered safely and one remains missing after an attempted water rescue at Rockaway Beach Friday, police and fire officials confirmed.

The call came into police at 7:38 p.m. on Friday. Authorities said that when they got to the beach, a woman had been rescued from the water by a surfer. They were still looking for a woman in her 20s when the search was called off due to rough waters.

Weather pending, the search will resume Saturday.