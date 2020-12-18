1 person hospitalized in Queens home invasion: FDNY

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens — A person has been injured in a home invasion in Queens Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The FDNY said it received a call for reports of an injury around 12:56 p.m. on Haddon Street in Jamaica Estates. Police said two men claimed they were making deliveries to a home before displaying a firearm and forcing their way in. Residents inside of the home were found tied up.

The two men fled the scene in a black van. One person was transported to a local hospital.

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.