1 killed, 2 injured in Far Rockaway shooting Tuesday: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
far rockaway shooting.jpeg

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Far Rockaway, police said, Sept. 8, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Far Rockaway, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Police got the call shortly after 2 p.m. at Far Rockaway Boulevard near Bay 32nd Street in Far Rockaway.

Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was late identified as Christopher Campbell, 20, of Queens.

A 19-year-old male victim was shot in the torso and was taken to a local hospital. A 20-year-old female victim was shot twice in the leg, and was also taken to a local hospital. Both are said to be stable, though conditions were not released.

Police said earlier Tuesday their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Clarification: Campbell was pronounced dead upon his arrival at a local hospital, according to police.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Queens Rep. Grace Meng talks local anti-Asian attacks and more

Local, national leaders want to end anti-Asian hate crimes

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Atlanta shooting highlights dangers of NYC massage parlor workers

Online job fair for Queens businesses

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday