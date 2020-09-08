1 killed, 2 injured in Far Rockaway shooting Tuesday: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Far Rockaway, according to an NYPD spokesperson.
Police got the call shortly after 2 p.m. at Far Rockaway Boulevard near Bay 32nd Street in Far Rockaway.
Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was late identified as Christopher Campbell, 20, of Queens.
A 19-year-old male victim was shot in the torso and was taken to a local hospital. A 20-year-old female victim was shot twice in the leg, and was also taken to a local hospital. Both are said to be stable, though conditions were not released.
Police said earlier Tuesday their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Clarification: Campbell was pronounced dead upon his arrival at a local hospital, according to police.