1 killed, 2 injured in Far Rockaway shooting Tuesday: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Far Rockaway, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Police got the call shortly after 2 p.m. at Far Rockaway Boulevard near Bay 32nd Street in Far Rockaway.

Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He was late identified as Christopher Campbell, 20, of Queens.

A 19-year-old male victim was shot in the torso and was taken to a local hospital. A 20-year-old female victim was shot twice in the leg, and was also taken to a local hospital. Both are said to be stable, though conditions were not released.

Police said earlier Tuesday their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Clarification: Campbell was pronounced dead upon his arrival at a local hospital, according to police.