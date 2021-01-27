1 dead after carbon monoxide incident at Queens building: FDNY

FLUSHING, Queens — One person died at the hospital following a carbon monoxide incident at a Queens building Tuesday night, authorities said.

Authorities responded to reports of a cardiac arrest at a building along Leavitt Street and 34th Road in Flushing just after 8 p.m.

Crews were alerted by their meters that there were elevated levels of carbon monoxide, FDNY officials said.

Con Edison was notified, and the affected areas of the building were vented effectively until readings returned to normal.

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms were present, but not operational, FDNY said.

One person was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries, FDNY officials said. Their identity was not immediately disclosed.

The FDNY reminded New Yorkers that carbon monoxide is a “silent killer” and boilers and hot water heaters should be inspected and maintained by licensed professionals.

A working smoke alarm and CO alarm should be installed where you sleep and on ever level of your home.

