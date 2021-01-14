Son in custody after father fatally stabbed, family found unconscious in Queens: NYPD

Police and FDNY on the scene after a 72-year-old man was fatally stabbed and three family members were hospitalized after being found unconscious in a Queens home Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, according to the NYPD.

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — A man was taken into NYPD custody after his father was fatally stabbed and three family members were found unconscious in a Queens home Thursday morning, police said.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to a call to a home on Hempstead Avenue, between 221st and 222nd streets, in the Queens Village neighborhood, the NYPD said.

Upon arrival, the officers encountered a man acting “erratically” in the hallway of the building. According to police, the man told officers, “I stabbed my father.”

The son was immediately taken into police custody and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, the NYPD said.

Police then discovered a 72-year-old man in the bathroom of the apartment with stab wounds to the torso, according to officials. EMS responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Loandows Walker of Queens.

The officers also found three people, all believed to be related, laying unconscious on a mattress with no visible injuries, police said. A spokesperson for the NYPD said they had “faint” pulses.

EMS rushed them to local hospitals in critical condition. Police said at a briefing later Thursday that they are expected to survive.

These patients were a woman in her 70s, believed to be the mother of the man taken into custody, a man in his 30s believed to be his brother, and a 29-year-old woman thought to be the wife of the brother, NYPD officials said at the briefing.

Officials were conducting toxicology reports on the three victims found unconscious to see if they had been poisoned, sources told PIX11’s Cristian Benavides, though no determination had been made yet.

Authorities said a pair of scissors were recovered from the hallway of the building but that it was not yet clear if it was the weapon used in the stabbing.

Police noted at Thursday’s briefing that there is no history of 911 calls from this address.

The NYPD held a press briefing with the latest information. Watch in full below:

Editor’s note: This story originally referred to this as a “possible carbon monoxide incident” based on initial reports from authorities. Ultimately, no carbon monoxide was found at the location.