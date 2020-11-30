1 dead, 1 critically injured after speeding vehicle crashes on Belt Parkway: police

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Belt Parkway crash.jpg

Police were on scene after a speeding vehicle crashed into the Belt Parkway in Queens.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash on the Belt Parkway in Queens Sunday night, police said.

It happened on the eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in South Ozone Park around 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the overpass, according to police.

The 20-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The front-seat passenger was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

Video from Citizen App shows heavy police presence with the remnants of the vehicle along the overpass.

Share this story

Queens Videos

New York pushes to pass wrongful convictions act

College student from Queens gets one-in-a-million face surgery

Small Business Spotlight: Little Chef Little Cafe

NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge

Police pursuit on LIE in Queens

Woman found fatally slashed in head in Queens home; machete recovered at scene: police

More Queens

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry