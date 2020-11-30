1 dead, 1 critically injured after speeding vehicle crashes on Belt Parkway: police

Police were on scene after a speeding vehicle crashed into the Belt Parkway in Queens.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash on the Belt Parkway in Queens Sunday night, police said.

It happened on the eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in South Ozone Park around 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into the overpass, according to police.

The 20-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The front-seat passenger was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

Video from Citizen App shows heavy police presence with the remnants of the vehicle along the overpass.