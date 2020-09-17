Queens residents say city is ignoring pleas for help as homeless issues grow

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Open drug use, people defecating on the street, fights constantly breaking out and mentally ill people yelling and wandering onto busy 21st Street is the scene block after block along 40th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens, residents say.

The city has filled hotels right next to the Queensbridge Houses with the homeless. NYCHA residents said the city has abandoned the homeless here without proper services. Residents are now afraid to walk the streets.

It’s all happening right next to the nation’s largest public housing development, where the tenant’s association president said the city ordered 13 hotels in the area filled with 1,700 homeless people.

“I’m hurt. I live here. I pay rent and I can’t sit in front of my building on the bench because the homeless took over. Defecating. Taking a shower on the bench,” said April Simpson Taylor, the president of the Queensbridge Houses Tenants Association.

A local community leader said it’s not an accident.

“I know that they had to go somewhere, but I feel they were disproportionately placed here because this would be the place of least resistance,” said Bishop Mitchell Taylor, the CEO of Urban Upbound. “We’re not against the homeless, but don’t give us something we can’t handle.”

Residents said they are fearful for their safety and the safety of their children.

Taylor said the main arteries for children walking from the Queensbridge Houses to P.S. 111 are problem areas.

One video obtained by PIX11 News shows a homeless man in the middle of the sidewalk, dazed as a young child walks right by him.

Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer, who represents the area, said while residents here have asked for the city’s help for months, the mayor has done nothing, even as he quickly responded to residents on the Upper West Side.

“I think the people in Queensbridge are right to say ‘why are you treating rich white people on the Upper West Side one way and us a different way?'” Van Bramer said.

He’s not alone in that thinking.

“They don’t really care about us,” said Lashawn Sugaray Marston, founder of Transform America. “Clearly the city doesn’t want to deal with these homeless people. If you look at those people like trash, and you look at public housing like trash, then you put trash with trash. But we’re not trash.”

Lynne Patton of HUD also sent PIX 11 News the following statement:

“This is typical Mayor de Blasio — catering to the wealthy at the sacrifice of the working poor. I lived in Queensbridge Houses. This is a family-oriented community of rent-paying, tax-paying Americans, no different than those who live on the Upper West Side. They deserve better.”

We reached out to the city for comment but did not hear back. The city has said publicly that they responded to the community by planning to move the homeless from one of the 13 shelters in the area. That shelter is blocks away from the Queensbridge Houses.