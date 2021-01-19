Queens man arrested for threatening to murder elected officials in Washington

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — The arrest of a Queens man accused of making threats to murder elected officials in Washington was a spectacle on his quiet block, but it wasn’t a total shock to at least one of his neighbors.

Brendan Hunt, 37, was arrested at a Gates Avenue home in the Ridgewood section of Queens, the FBI confirmed.

Hunt, also known as “X-Ray Ultra,” intentionally made threats to murder a U.S. official, according to the criminal complaint.

A neighbor of Hunt’s was standing in front of his home Tuesday night, directly across the street from where FBI Agents and NYPD officers arrested Hunt.

For him (he did not want to give his name), the bust on his quiet block in the Ridgewood section of Queens amounted to the latest in a series of strange situations involving his neighbor.

“In our few interactions, he made me uncomfortable. He asked a lot of personal questions that did not seem warranted in the moment,” he said.

That’s aside from Hunt’s videos posted online with titles like “KILL YOUR SENATORS.”

As “X-Ray-Ultra,” Hunt dished out conspiracy theories and endless admiration for soon-to-be-Former President Donald Trump.

Hunt’s arrest was the latest involving participants in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol; several dozens now face charges related to the insurrection.

Nicholas Moncada faces criminal charges after he posted selfies at the Capitol riot. His mother told PIX11 News Monday night from her Staten Island home she believes her son did nothing wrong.

Federal investigators are currently analyzing almost 200,000 images, videos, and comments posted to social media by people who are now finding out their interpretation of free speech could land them behind bars.

“If convicted, Hunt faces up to 10 years in prison.