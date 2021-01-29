Public advocate reacts to mayor’s State of the City address

NEW YORK — In his final State of the City speech, Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined a recovery plan for all of New York City that touched on public health, education and police reform.

It’s an ambitious plan with an even more ambitious timeline.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams reacted to the mayor’s address, saying he wished what was said Thursday night was done and executed years ago.

It’s obvious within 11 months, not all the goals Mayor de Blasio mentioned will be reached, Williams said.

The public advocate is asking the public to trust the government as more vaccination supply comes to the city.

“We have to set ambitious goals if we want to get to herd immunity,” he said, but also said there are a lot of steps that need to be done by the mayor and governor.

Williams also said they have continued to push and ask for the data on who’s getting the vaccines so the city can make changes and assure underprivileged and the hardest-hit communities actually get priority to the vaccine.

As for school safety and learning, Williams said the achievement gap has widened because of the “bickering between the mayor and the governor.”

Getting resources to minority communities should be the focus, he said.