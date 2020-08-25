Protests continue after lawyer reveals Jacob Blake not likely to walk again after being shot

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — There was a modest turnout for yet another protest in Union Square Tuesday evening.

It was organized not in response to any one of the recent high profile police encounters involving Black civilians, but rather in response to all of them.

The latest message for change originates from Kenosha, Wisconsin where 29-year old Jacob Blake was seriously injured after a police officer shot him seven times. Blake is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s parents spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday.

His father, Jacob Blake Sr., called the shooting a “senseless, attempted murder.”

“They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn’t matter, but my son matters,” he said. “He’s a human being and he matters.”

The injured man’s mother, Julia Jackson, called for healing.

“God has placed each and every one of us in this country because he wanted us to be here,” she said. “Clearly you can see by now that I have beautiful, brown skin. But take a look at your hand, and whatever shade it is, it’s beautiful as well. How dare we hate what we are? We are humans.”

In Louisville, Kentucky, protesters held another large demonstration as they continued their push for accountability in the Breonna Taylor case.

Taylor was shot to death – inside her own home – by police as they executed a no-knock warrant.

Author and activist Shaun King said it’s time for a new way of doing things.

“We’re calling for a complete reimagination, I’ll close with this, of what public safety means,” King said. “And the way they police our communities, they don’t do that there. They receive treatment. They use health care. They have intervention. And so they define for themselves safety to be one thing, which is access to resources, which is access to quality schools and health care, but define for us something totally different.”

