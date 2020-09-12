Protesters occupy upper level of George Washington Bridge

Local News

NEW YORK — Protesters occupying the upper level of the George Washington Bridge to New Jersey led to delays on the bridge Saturday night.

The bridge’s Twitter account termed the disruption an “incident.” All approaches to the bridge are now experiencing delays.

Citizen video of the protest shows multiple Black Lives Matter flags as people headed to occupy the bridge.

UPDATE: The alert has been taken away on all approaches but there may be residual delays on the bridge.

