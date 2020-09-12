Protesters occupy upper level of George Washington Bridge

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Protesters occupying the upper level of the George Washington Bridge to New Jersey led to delays on the bridge Saturday night.

The bridge’s Twitter account termed the disruption an “incident.” All approaches to the bridge are now experiencing delays.

The GWB Upper to NJ is experiencing a delay due to an incident. Passenger vehicles should use the Lower to NJ. [88] — GWB. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ_GWB) September 12, 2020

Citizen video of the protest shows multiple Black Lives Matter flags as people headed to occupy the bridge.

UPDATE: The alert has been taken away on all approaches but there may be residual delays on the bridge.

The previous alert for All approaches to the GW Bridge to NY is no longer in effect. There may be residual delays. [90] — GWB. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ_GWB) September 13, 2020