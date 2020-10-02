Prominent attorney, licensed pilot Steve Barnes killed in small plane crash: reports

Steve Barnes (right), half of the iconic and now-defunct law firm Cellino and Barnes, died in a plane crash near Buffalo, according to reports, Oct. 2, 2020.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steve Barnes, a prominent New York attorney known for his work with the law firm Cellino and Barnes, was the pilot of a small plane that crashed in the upstate Village of Corfu Friday morning, according to multiple reports, including from the Buffalo News. Both Barnes and his lone passenger died in the crash, according to the reports.

The Buffalo News reports two sources confirmed that Barnes owned the plane, and a third confirmed “Barnes and a female relative were on board and both died.”

PIX11’s sister station in Buffalo, WKBW, has confirmed Barnes was a licensed pilot.

Scene of small plane crash near Buffalo that has reportedly killed prominent attorney Steve Barnes, Oct. 2, 2020 (WKBW).

The plane involved in the crash was registered through August 2022 with the owner “N965DM LLC.” The LLC’s listed address is the same address as the Cellino & Barnes law firm’s headquarters on Main Street in Buffalo.

The single-engine Socata TBM-700 was flying from Manchester, New Hampshire to Buffalo when the plane crashed around 11:45 a.m.

According to FlightAware data, the plane had completed the reverse flight Friday morning, taking off from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 7:45 a.m. and landing at 9:15 a.m. in New Hampshire. The flight data for the trip back to Buffalo shows the plane suddenly veering north over Genesee County and losing altitude.

First responders gathered at a wooded area off Boyce Road in Corfu, west of Batavia and about 30 miles from the city of Buffalo. Investigators said the plane left a crater at the point of impact, and had disintegrated.

Two people on board were killed in the crash, and there were no survivors, officials said; Barnes was one of those killed, according to reports.

The FAA is investigating, and the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

In June, Barnes and Ross Cellino announced they would officially split into two firms, Cellino Law and The Barnes Firm. Prior to the announcement, the Cellino & Barnes law firm had operated their successful personal injury firm for almost three decades.

Barnes was planning to make a “major announcement” on Oct. 12; WKBW had an interview scheduled with the attorney on Friday, Oct. 9 regarding the announcement.

Barnes was a former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and a veteran of the Gulf War.