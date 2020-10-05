Program highlights clean energy industry in New York

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — As the effects of climate change continue to dominate the news cycle, Desmond Barnes and Jean Beaubrun, students at New York City college of technology, are putting in the work for a clean energy future.

The men recently graduated from the Clean Heating and Cooling Communities training program at the college.

Both are now employed in the field. Barnes is a boiler mechanic and Beaubrun is technician with an HVAC company.

“With the city wanting to phrase away from burning fossil fuels, you know this is the next phase of my career,” Barnes said.

The program, which was funded through a partnership between Brooklyn Borough Hall and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, aims to highlight the demand for jobs within the growing clean energy industry.

The industry itself has become a strong economic driver, creating more jobs in the national workforce during the pandemic than any other field.

“If you give them the tools to not only think about the environment but be employed in the field that could correct some of the environmental mistakes we’ve made, that is empowering,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told PIX11.

Nicolas Salcedo, general manager of Ice Age Mechanical and an instructor with the course, stressed the need for skilled clean energy workers in New York State will soon hit a critical level as many of the technicians already on the job are expected to retire in the next 10 years.

“We’re not just getting paid to get paid for a job, it’s me,” Salcedo said, “It’s about having a sense of purpose that I’m doing something that is right.”

A sense of purpose that will pay dividends – for everyone – in the long run.