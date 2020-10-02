Pres. approves FEMA funding for Long Island, New York state following Isaias

As Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the tri-state area, neighborhoods saw downed trees (left) and tends damaged (right).

Moments after the president exited the White House and boarded Marine One to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday, his press secretary’s office announced Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration in New York state stemming from Tropical Storm Isaias.

Federal assistance will supplement state and local recovery efforts over the Aug. 4 storm on Long Island.

The cost-sharing funding will go toward emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm in Nassau and Suffolk counties, and for hazard mitigation statewide.

FEMA confirmed the declaration later Friday.

Strong, damaging winds and heavy rains lashed through the area, leaving damage in its wake.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he was disappointed by Con Edison and PSEG Long Island, even threatening to revoke both utility companies’ licenses.

Tropical Storm Isaias caused a near-historic amount of power outages throughout the tri-state area, Con Edison said.