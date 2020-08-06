Nearly a million in NY, NJ didn’t have power 2 days after Isaias slammed region

Hundreds of thousands woke up Thursday without power across New York and New Jersey, two days after Tropical Storm Isaias slammed the tri-state region with heavy rain and damaging winds that took down many trees and power lines.

NEW YORK — Over 750,000 customers across New York and New Jersey are still without power Thursday, over two days after Tropical Storm Isaias slammed the tri-state area Tuesday.

By Wednesday night, the number of those without electricity had slimmed, but still remained in the hundreds of thousands.

Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding, as well as powerful, damaging winds that toppled trees and power lines across the region.

New York outages

As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Con Edison reported 118,644 customers across New York still without power. That’s down from over 141,000 customer outages Wednesday morning.

In New York City, Queens remains the hardest hit as over 36,600 customers had no service early Thursday. The Bronx saw about 18,475 without service, while Staten Island reported 11,500 customers with no power. Just under 3,000 were in Brooklyn and only 67 without power were located in Manhattan.

Westchester accounted for over 75,000 of Con Ed’s outages in the area Thursday, with no estimation of when service would be restored.

A Con Ed official told PIX11 Wednesday morning that approximately 260,000 of their customers in total lost power due to Isaias.

A Con Ed spokesperson said it could be days before some areas see power restored.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said Con Ed hopes to restore power to 15,000 to 20,000 customers by Thursday evening and to at least half of its customers by Friday.

On Long Island, PSEG reported over 230,000 customers still without power as of 5 p.m, down about 6,000 from a few hours earlier and 26,000 from Thursday afternoon.

Most of the outages were in Suffolk County, where 151,440 customers had no service early Thursday, while 103,387 in Nassau woke up without power.

Early Wednesday, nearly a third of their customers in the area were without power but tens of thousands saw power restored by Wednesday night.

A PSEG spokesperson told the PIX11 Morning News they expect 85% of customers with outages to have power restored by late Thursday night.

Long Island outages: PSEG gives updates after Isaias

North of the city, utility company Orange & Rockland reported over 36,000 customers without power Thursday morning.

Rockland County accounted for over 21,000 customers seeing outages, while Orange County claimed 12,467 customers without service.

New Jersey outages

Meanwhile in New Jersey, over 389,000 customers were still dealing with outages late Thursday morning. Over 400,000 restorations had been completed, as of Wednesday afternoon.

At its peak, there were 1.4 million households without power on Tuesday. By comparison, there were 1.7 million customer outages during Superstorm Sandy.

Utilities are still aiming to restore power to 80% of affected customers by Friday and the remaining 20% by the end of the weekend, according to Joe Fiordaliso, the president of the Board of Public Utilities.

“New Jersey got literally whacked and [Isaias] really left its mark throughout the entire state,” Fiordaliso said.

As of 9:30 p.m., Jersey City Power and Light reported 249,839 customers still affected, down from 551,344 customers Wednesday morning — nearly half of the utility’s customers in the state. Monmouth and Morris counties were the most affected.

PSE&G New Jersey reported over 83,000 customers without service as of 9:30 p.m., which is down from 184,173 late Wednesday night.

A PSE&G spokesperson told PIX11 that at the peak of the outages Tuesday night, about 490,000 of their customers in New Jersey were without power. She said it could be days before service is restored to some areas.

Utility company Orange & Rockland reported 26,790 customers still without power Thursday.

Bergen County claimed the majority of these, with over 21,000 customers seeing outages.

Atlantic City Electric also reported over 22,000 customers without power as of 2 p.m.

There are two issues slowing down restoration times in the state, according to Fiordaliso and Murphy.

First was that utility crews were unable to go out into the field on Tuesday during the height of the storm because the wind speeds were too high and made it too dangerous, Murphy said.

Additionally, the state power transmission system was damaged “considerably” during the storm, Fiordaliso said. Repairs need to be made before utilities can restore power to distribution lines.

“So it’s going to take a little time,” Fiordaliso said.

The state brought in 2,000 out-of-state crews to assist in the restoration process.