Post Office problems before election spark outrage and investigations

WASHINGTON — More questions keep coming about mail service and the coming elections.

The U.S. Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, raising the possibility that millions could be disenfranchised.

Even as President Donald Trump rails against wide scale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not be able to use them — even if they follow election rules.

“He’s holding this money hostage.” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said Saturday. She’s talking about $25 billion in funding for the postal service that has been approved by Congress but says Trump won’t sign off on it. “This money was supposed to help the postal service as money’s have been spent to business and entities during the pandemic.”

Maloney accuses the president of trying to slow down mail delivery in an attempt to disallow mail in ballots.

She was joined by members of the postal union who claim the new post master general appointed by Trump is making changes to make their jobs more difficult including removing mailboxes.

“They have also gone in to mail processing centers and removed equipment to that speeds up the delivery,” she added.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a big-time Republican and Trump donor with ties to private shipping is now charge of post office. He claims the restructuring is because of a budget crunch, not the presidents fears about mail in voting.

Maloney is calling for an investigation. She says new changes to way mail is delivered will hurt people in many ways.

“These measures won’t just disenfranchise voters, it will hurt seniors veterans who rely on mail,” Maloney said.

Congresswoman Maloney says Postmaster DeJoy has been asked and has agreed to testify before Congress on September 17.