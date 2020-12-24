Police investigate two-vehicle fatal crash in Westchester County

Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash in Peekskill, N.Y.

PEEKSKILL, N.Y.— Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on a highway in Westchester County.

It happened around late Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 9 in Peekskill, police said.

The incident involved two vehicles, police said.

Authorities confirmed the collision was fatal, but did not provide further detail on victims or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Footage from the crash shows two vehicles, one with severe frontal damage.

The highway was closed for a significant amount of time to facilitate investigation.

