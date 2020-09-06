Police, community members hold peace walk to end gun violence as holiday weekend comes to a close

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN— A peace walk that began at the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall ended at Restoration Plaza in Bedford-Stuyvesant with a street festival on Sunday.

The walk brought community members, police and activists together. They linked arms and walked the three to address the rise in gun violence this year.

Brooklyn North Commanding Officer Assistant Chief Judith Harrison took part in the peace walk.

“It’s a bunch of people getting together for one cause, which is to denounce gun violence,” said Harrison

While this year’s J’ouvert celebration was held virtually due to coronavirus, there’s concern that people will still gather and violence could break out.

“We don’t know if people are going to show up anyway. We’re asking them not to, but if they do show up we’ll be out there,” said Harrison

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams also took part in the walk. He said he’s spoken to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea about concerns around crime.

“He wants safe streets. I want safe streets,” Adams said. “These young people want safe streets and we’re not going to let people divide our city up giving the appearance that because we call for reform, it doesn’t mean safety. They go together.”

At least eight people have been shot, including two who died, over Labor Day weekend, according to the NYPD.

Community members said the violence has to stop.

“We can’t talk about Black lives and we’re killing each other. That’s not gonna work. I’m from this area and it goes on every night. We can’t have that,” said Cynthia Waters, a Bed-Stuy resident.

Police said residents should expect extra patrols out on the streets as the holiday weekend comes to a close.

Angela Yee, host of the popular radio show, ‘The Breakfast Club,’ also marched Sunday.

“I like to have optimism, but just the way things have been going, I haven’t been so optimistic,” Yee said.