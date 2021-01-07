Armed man barricades himself in bathroom at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A man is in police custody after he barricaded himself in a first floor bathroom of a Manhattan hospital Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded to reports of a man suffering a mental health crisis at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital on the Upper East Side at around 9:25 p.m., police said.

The man, 65, was found barricaded in a first-floor bathroom and was armed, according to the NYPD.

Police confirmed he did fire his weapon once but nobody was struck or injured, as that area of the hospital had been evacuated.

The man was taken into police custody was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

A large police presence developed in the area Wednesday night in what officials called an active investigation.

? ADVISORY: There is an active police investigation occurring inside Sloan Kettering Hospital located at 425 E 67 Street.



Please avoid the area & expect a large police presence. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Vyf0oWEtdt — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) January 8, 2021

Police initially told PIX11 News officers were on the scene of an emotionally disturbed person.

In a tweet, officers had said to avoid the area near East 67th Street and First and York avenues, and to expect a large police presence.