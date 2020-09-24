Plans for ‘Climate Solution Center’ on Governor’s Island

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Governor’s Island has become one of the most unique public spaces in the area over the years and now plans are underway to make it the first “Climate Solution Center” in New York City.

With record cyclones devastating the gulf, catastrophic wildfires turning communities to ash in the west and a global pandemic this year alone, there’s no doubt the climate crisis is one of the world’s greatest challenges.

Experts said a Climate Solution Center may hold to the key to confronting one of the defining issues of our time.

The center is projected to create 8,000 direct new jobs and $1 billion in economic impact for New York City. The proposal could include:



An academic or research anchor institution to study the impacts of climate change to advance related fields, bringing climate science, policy, communications, climate justice initiatives and solution development under one roof

A living laboratory and/or cultural uses that showcase solutions and invite conversations on the environment through public art and programming

Platform for environmental justice organizations and environmental non-profits to research, host programs and gatherings, and connect with New Yorkers

Commercial innovation for technological research in the climate field

Dormitories to support an academic anchor and create a uniquely immersive community for learning and innovation

Space for gatherings that offer opportunities for New Yorkers and visitors alike to engage in conversations about climate change

Space for policy, advocacy and programming organizations to engage with the Island’s nearly one million annual visitors

The rezoning would take up 4.2 million square feet of development across the southeast part of the island. Right now, it’s in the beginning of the phases. But, the hope is put us one step closer to solving the climate crisis.

