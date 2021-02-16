PIX11’s Ayana Harry moderates part 2 of the Greater Harlem Unite youth forum

NEW YORK — Editor’s Note: Watch PIX11’s Ayana Harry co-moderate the mayoral forum tonight at 7 p.m.

There are more than 30 candidates squaring off to become the chief executive of the nation’s largest city. Tuesday night, another batch of them are taking part in a youth forum, the second of two events co-moderated by PIX11’s Ayana Harry.

The forum is organized by Nia Alvarez-Mapp and Greater Harlem Unite, and partners the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) Manhattan Section, the New York Branch of National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), National Action Network (NAN) Youth Huddle, Strategy for Black Lives and Educated Voter.

It’s the second of two forums; the first took place on Feb. 9.

The candidates include political newcomers, established politicians, a high school dropout, a man wrongfully sent to prison and a few Ivy League graduates.

Candidates will face questions on topics including education, gentrification, police reform and COVID-19 vaccinations.

NYU freshman and Bronx native Jennifer Martinez will help moderate the discussion.

While the more than 30 contenders do seem like a lot, the June primaries will be the first New York City mayoral election primaries to use ranked-choice voting. The format will allow voters to choose multiple candidates and rank them by order of preference.

The primaries are scheduled for June 22.

Editor’s Note: Watch PIX11’s Ayana Harry co-moderate the mayoral forum tonight at 7 p.m.

Read More: NYC mayoral candidates talk racial justice, COVID-19 at youth forum

Read More: NYC mayoral candidates square off in youth forum with PIX11’s Ayana Harry

Shirley Chan contributed.