Pichardo has eyes on Florida as Bronx officials beg him to stay

NEW YORK — Bronx clergy members are begging Chief Fausto Pichardo to stay at the NYPD.

“We are asking Chief Pichardo to not resign,” City Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. said Thursday.

PIX11 first reported news of Pichardo’s resignation Tuesday.

As chief of patrol, he oversees much of the department’s uniformed police force.

The likelihood of Pichardo staying on the job is slim to none.

The final straw for the chief allegedly happened when Pichardo returned home from working long hours at recent protests in Borough Park.

Sources said he missed a call from the mayor, which led to an argument. Then, in another micromanaging move, the mayor allegedly continued to belittle Pichardo regarding a Bronx block party.

Mayor Bill de Blasio denied the details.

PIX11 has learned Pichardo has his eyes set on moving to Florida; his family moved there some time ago.

The chief is a strong candidate for a new job as chief of Miami Police.

Sources said Pichardo already has a home in Florida, and his house in New York is up for sale.