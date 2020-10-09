Photographer showcases neighborhood diners in NYC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Everything is delicious at the local diner.

But as with many restaurants, they’re struggling during the pandemic.

Photographer Riley Ward has spent the last four years documenting diners in New York City. She estimates she has visited more than 450 diners.

Since March, she has seen an increase in the number of closed diners.

Owners say when other traditional places started offering take out that also cut into their business.

Riley Arthur says she still has to visit just a handful of the new establishments that recently opened in the city