Photographer helps unemployed with professional head shots to find new gigs

NEW YORK — Tyesha Banks has never posed for a professional headshot.

The mother of two has had to put her dreams of working in media on the back burner so she could focus on being a mom.

But in a studio in Brooklyn on Friday, she was able to strike a pose.

“This right here is a dope opportunity,” Banks told PIX11 News. “Because you know a lot of people are struggling and he’s probably struggling too so for him to help us this is like the greatest.”

Banks is referring to photographer Harry Aaron. He has spent a good part of the last three months on the road, driving from his home in Orlando to nearly a dozen cities up the east coast where he’s been photographing the unemployed and less fortunate.

He provides them with professional headshots they could use to find a job, or in Banks’ case, a new career path.

“So many people today have found that the systems they relied on are failing them so you have to look to your neighbors,” said Aaron who is using his talent to lift others.

His oroject is called “The Refresh Portrait Series.”

“I want everyone to have the opportunity to make a good first impression on whatever employer they’re trying to reach out to,” he said.

The photographer is currently unemployed himself, as COVID-19 has ravaged his industry focused largely on commercial work in the Orlando area.

His only request is “pay what you can.”

It’s modest but extraordinary to those who right now don’t have the means to do much.

“I’ve worked with chefs, with educators I’ve worked with people in the administration industry, actors, musicians — people of all clothes who have been impacted by COVID-19.”

The long term goal for Aaron, he says, is to partner with community leaders and those on the ground with access to barbers and stylists to create even a larger network to help those in need get that perfect shot.

To learn more about Harry Aaron and How you can help him help others, head over to his website and follow him on Instagram.