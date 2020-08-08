Parents, experts question school reopenings for special needs students

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The parents of special needs children are weighing their options and trying to decide if their children should go back into classrooms next month.

Jennifer Bohr-Cuevas, a clinical social worker and a mother of a son with autism, has been supervising 11-year-old Jesse’s distanced learning at home during the pandemic.

“I don’t believe my son has had a quality education for six months,” Bohr-Cuevas said.

She adds that it’s been really tough, both educationally and emotionally, so she would have welcomed a return to the classroom, but with all the regulations, she doesn’t think it will work at all for special needs children.

“It would require children basically stay in one place all day, wear masks and stay behind a translucent partition.”

According to Bohr-cuevas, there are just too many hurdles that each school district has to overcome without taking into account what special needs children require.

Each district must submit the social distance plan to the state education department for approval and must submit plans regarding COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

Then, teachers and parents must agree on the plan.

“We are already 100% homeschooling our children this year,” Crystal Roma, a mother with two special needs children, told PIX11 News.

Roma made the decision for 14-year-old Daniel, who she says is on the spectrum and 11-year-old Dylan with emotional issues, because she thinks homeschooling will work better for her children.

“We made a final decision last week after a Board of Education meeting,” Roma said. “It’s really hard with all the guidelines that need to be put in place for the schools,” she added.

Special education advocates say parents should weigh all the options and see what insurance will cover.