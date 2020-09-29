PAPD officers rescue raccoon at World Trade Center

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Port Authority police emergency services made an early morning rescue of a stray raccoon at a construction site at World Trade Center Tuesday, according to the Port Authority.

The officers got the call at 7:45 a.m. for the critter, who was on the site of the Performance Arts Center at WTC. Two officers got harnessed up and strapped into a safety line and went into the area where the raccoon was last seen. They found him “curled up and scared” according to the Port Authority, next to a construction beam.

After giving the animal a tranquilizer, the officers worked to put the raccoon in a rescue cage. They then took him to a heavily wooded area outside the city, where he ran off into the woods.

The officers have named the raccoon “Downtown Don.”