PAPD officers rescue raccoon at World Trade Center

NEW YORK — Port Authority police emergency services made an early morning rescue of a stray raccoon at a construction site at World Trade Center Tuesday, according to the Port Authority.
The officers got the call at 7:45 a.m. for the critter, who was on the site of the Performance Arts Center at WTC. Two officers got harnessed up and strapped into a safety line and went into the area where the raccoon was last seen. They found him “curled up and scared” according to the Port Authority, next to a construction beam.
After giving the animal a tranquilizer, the officers worked to put the raccoon in a rescue cage. They then took him to a heavily wooded area outside the city, where he ran off into the woods.
The officers have named the raccoon “Downtown Don.”