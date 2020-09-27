Pandemic shrinks Tunnel to Towers 5K honoring firefighter who died in 9/11 attacks

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of an annual run honoring a firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

But the firefighter’s brother joined a handful of people in walking through the Battery Tunnel on Sunday to honor his memory and all those who died.

Frank Siller said the annual walk through the tunnel was still important, even without the usual 30,0000 participants.

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk retraces the footsteps of Siller’s brother, Stephen.

Stephen Siller died while responding to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, after running from Brooklyn to Manhattan through the Battery Tunnel in full firefighter gear.

