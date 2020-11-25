Pandemic shines light on food insecurity, advocates call for government intervention

NEW YORK — Food insecurity is a serious problem in the tri-state area and across the country. Even in the United States, millions of families deal with hunger — and that’s only grown in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled household incomes, leaving more families food insecure than in2019, and exposing a national issue that predates the health crisis.

From coast to coast, there’s a steady stream of need. Food banks and pantries are doing all they can to make sure families have food on the table for Thanksgiving

But advocates say providing turkeys for hungry families on Thanksgiving is one thing, but tackling hunger for the days and weeks that follow is the real challenge, and government needs to step up to help solve this critical issue.