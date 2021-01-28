Pandemic complicates approach to providing safe respite for street homeless during bitter cold snap

HARLEM, Manhattan — As temperatures drop into the low 20s and even the teens Thursday night, concern is on the city’s street homeless population, with staying warm reaching a new level of complexity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday night, a man named Julio was tucked away inside a ground level window sill on Park Avenue in Harlem, partially exposed to the biting cold.

He was holding his own – by choice.

When we asked him why, in 21 degree weather,he didn’t want to go to a shelter, he responded, “My anxiety, I guess.”

Thursday night’s forecast called for temperatures in the low 20s, dipping into the teens by early Friday morning, conditions that traditionally would send thousands of street homeless into homeless shelters — even homeless New Yorkers like Julio, who prefer to be out on the street.

Many of those shelters are either now not taking new residents, or have reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We did find a Bowery Residents Committee vehicle parked around the corner from Julio.

BRC is one of the several organizations working with the city to conduct homeless outreach, including during these Code Blue conditions, when it’s dangerously cold outside.

Jacquelyn Simone is a Senior policy analyst at the Coalition For the Homeless. She said the pandemic has made it more challenging for homeless New Yorkers to escape the bitter cold.

“Particularly this year, we are very concerned that people might freeze to death, because many of the drop-in centers where people might have previously gone to get some comfort and some rest from the cold winter weather have reduced their capacity,” she said. “Many people are afraid to enter congregate shelters out of feat of contracting the coronavirus.”

A spokesperson for the city’s Department of Homeless Services sent us a lengthy statement which reads in part,

“Our outreach teams continue to be out across the five boroughs, implementing best practices, latest health guidance, and Code Blue protocols whenever appropriate, as they engage unsheltered New Yorkers and encourage them to accept services.”

But even on this cold night, there are going to be holdouts — like Julio, who said:

“After a while, I get conditioned to it.”