Pandemic causes uncertainty for high school basketball recruits

NEW YORK — There’s a lot of uncertainty nationwide and in the tri-state area for high school basketball seniors.

They’re not just unsure about the upcoming season but their potential collegiate options.

Malcolm Chimezie is a a senior at Stepinac High School in White Plains.

“I’m sure if I had an AAU season, it would have been different,” he said. “But I’m not complaining. Everything happens for a reason and I feel like with the pandemic, it helped me out.”

AAU basketball is no longer one of the best places to attract players. This year, standouts like Chimeze are being primarily convinced by coaches on phone and Zoom calls.

“We had a lot of Zoom calls over the course of the pandemic and they showed me how they could utilize me and I really appreciate that,” Chimeze said. “I just prayed about it and asked God. I feel like he gave me an answer.”

The answer Malcolm received was to commit early to Boston University, a school he’d never visited until September.

“It was weird because I haven’t been to the campus prior to committing but I actually visited after,” he said. “[Head] coach [Joe] Jones and I were talking over Zoom and it took some getting used to, they were calling me twice a week. They definitely made sure the focus was on me.”

As a top 10-ranked player in the state, Malcolm had more than a dozen division one offers. The Terriers first caught wind of him during his junior year, but not everyone is in Malcolm’s shoes.

There are numerous seniors being forced to make decisions on blind faith.

“One thing I didn’t want to do is wait too long and make them feel like what is he doing because you never know what would have happened with this pandemic,” Chimeze said. “I wanted to make sure I found a home because of the fear of the unknown.”