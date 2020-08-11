Pandemic causes maintenance delays for NYC Parks Department

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ASTORIA, Queens — Open space is more important than ever as people seek to escape for the the confines caused by COVID-19.

Visitors to some city parks have posted pictures on social media of poor conditions, including garbage and maintenance issues.

Neighbors at Woodtree Playground along 20th Avenue in Astoria said Tuesday the basketball court floods when it rains, and a clogged drain keeps the water hanging around.

Even in a heat wave, remnants of the tropical storm a week ago still hang around the playground.

Three years ago, PIX11 News reported the problem. Tree roots were cited as the cause of the flooding.

Jamie-Faye Bean was hanging out with her friend Tuesday.

“It’s really tough when the city is tightening its belt. But we need open spaces to hold community together. It’s fundamental to how we feel about the city,” she said.

A representative with the Parks Department said a plumber will take a look again Wednesday. A sewer truck has been used to unclog it.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created equipment delays in parks citywide.