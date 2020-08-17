Over 50 people shot in dozens of shootings across New York City over the weekend: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City endured a violent weekend with dozens of shootings involving over 50 victims.

From midnight Friday to midnight Monday morning, there were at least 39 shootings that involved 51 people, according to NYPD data.

Seven of those victims were killed, a shooting early Sunday where a 47-year-old man was fatally shot in the vicinity of Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

An off-duty correction officer was also fatally shot in Queens early Saturday.

John Jeff was shot 11 times while searching for a parking spot, according to police.

Another brazen shooting occurred in one of the city’s busiest train terminals.

Police said a man opened fire on a subway rider, hitting the victim while waiting for the train Saturday afternoon. The suspect has since been arrested.

Another five people were shot early Monday, police said.

Four men were shot in Cypress Hills and another man was shot in the Upper West Side. All victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The recent bloodshot continued to coincide as the city continues to reopen from pandemic-related shutdowns, mass unemployment and recent protests that condemned police violence.

Nationally, gun violence increased about 37% this summer, according to a non-partisan criminal justice grou’s study.

However, Pres. Donald Trump, who was recently endorsed for reelection by the NYPD officer union, said the increase is political.

Trump tweeted at NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio about the recent violence, saying if the mayor can’t bring order to the city, “we will.”