Over 40 people shot across New York City in 48 hours: NYPD

Police on the scene of a shooting that killed an off-duty correction officer in St. Albans, Queens on Aug. 15, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — More than 40 people have been injured in over two dozen shootings since Friday, police said Sunday morning.

In the 48-hour period from midnight Friday morning to midnight Sunday morning, there were 32 shootings that injured 43 people, according to NYPD data.

Several people were killed, including an off-duty correction officer who was shot in the head and torso in Queens early Saturday morning, officials said.

Another man was shot and killed in Harlem, according to police.

New York City has seen a spike in gun violence this year.

As of Saturday night, there were 888 shootings so far this year, compared to 488 shootings during the same time period in 2019, according to NYPD data.

Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed in July to step up community outreach and police presence in highly impacted areas of the city.