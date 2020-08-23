Over 30 people shot in NYC so far this weekend: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — City officials and the NYPD continue to grapple with an increase in gun violence as more than 30 people have been shot so far this weekend, according to police.

Citywide, there were at least 25 shootings that injured 31 people on Friday and Saturday, police said. Officers responded to 16 shootings on Saturday and nine on Sunday.

At least three of those shootings happened within just blocks of each other in Coney Island, according to police.

In the Bronx, a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head Saturday morning, police said. The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspected shooter.

?WANTED for HOMICIDE: Do you know this person? On 8/22 at approximately 5:20 AM, in front of 335 East 152nd St in the Bronx, a 25-year-old female was shot, causing her death. Call 800-577-TIPS, or DM @NYPDTips with any info. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/UkuthtAHYi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 23, 2020

A 33-year-old man was also fatally shot in the head in Queens Village Saturday night, police said.

So far this year, shooting incidents are up by more than 80% compared to the same time period last year, according to NYPD data.

The spike in shootings continues despite a city initiative launched in July that aimed to curb gun violence by stepping up community outreach and police presence in highly impacted neighborhoods.