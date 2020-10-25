Over 100,000 NYC voters cast ballots on Day 2 of early vote

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — On day three of early voting, New Yorkers lined up before sunrise. At the Barclays Center, the line stretched down the sidewalk of Flatbush Avenue. The first person in line arrived before 5 a.m.

The doors opened at 7 a.m. for New Yorkers looking to cast their ballots. Brooklynite Jon Rothstein brought his daughter with him to vote.

“I want to make sure I get it done. I don’t want to let anything else get in the way of it,” he said.

New Yorkers turned out in even greater numbers for Sunday’s early vote than they did when the process began Saturday, according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Brooklyn continues to lead the pack, with another 31,000+ voters Sunday for a weekend total of 61,315. Manhattan and Queens both more than doubled their Saturday total, going up to 40,838 and 40,278 votes cast, respectively. That was followed by the Bronx (over 15,000 Sunday, two-day total of 30,484) and Staten Island (over 10,000 Sunday, two-day total of 21,000).

Early Voting Cumulative totals!!Please note this includes Day 1 ????

New York – 40,838

Bronx – 30,484

Brooklyn – 61,315

Queens – 40,278

Staten Island – 21,000

Total Number 193,915 — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 26, 2020

Overall, 193,915 people have voted in New York. There were 93,830 votes cast on Saturday, meaning 100,085 voted on Sunday.

New York City residents have eight more days to vote early, with the last day to cast a ballot before Nov. 3 being next Sunday, Nov. 1.

In New Jersey, which has been accepting mail-in ballots for some time, over 2.5 million have already voted, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

BIG NEWS: Over 2.5 million New Jerseyans have already cast their ballots.



With nine days to go until November 3rd, we’ve already surpassed 63% of voter turnout in 2016.#Vote2020 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 25, 2020

That’s over 63% of the state’s 2016 vote total.