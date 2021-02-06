Outdoor dining at NYC open restaurants suspended Super Bowl Sunday for snowstorm

NEW YORK — Outdoor dining at New York City’s open restaurants will not be available on Super Bowl Sunday, as the city braces for its second snowstorm in a week.

The department of sanitation announced Saturday that roadway dining is suspended. All restaurants are advised to remove or secure any furniture or electric heaters located on the roadways and to remove the tops of structures if possible or regularly clear snow to prevent damages.

Based on the forecast, the city said they anticipate bringing back outdoor dining on Monday but that could change depending on the severity of the storm and roadway conditions.