One-word change to chokehold ban flares emotions, as NYC council readies debate on the issue

NEW YORK — The New York City Council is now set to debate an amendment to its landmark police chokehold ban.

Even though the change to the law, passed last month, is only one word, both supporters and detractors alike contend that the one-word change could have a strong effect on how the NYPD interacts with communities in the city, for better or worse. As a result, the proposed amendment is sparking strong reactions on both sides.

On Thursday, Councilmember Donovan Richards was set to introduce the amendment. Specifically, it was a change to the law’s clause banning blockage of the diaphragm of a person in police custody.

It bans a police officer from “sitting, kneeling or standing on the chest or back” of a person in custody “in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”

The amendment would alter the phrase to: “reckless sitting, kneeling or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm.”

Some police — from patrol cops to the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan— have said that the chokehold ban has left some officers concerned that if they have any physical contact with a person they take into custody, they’d be in trouble.

“You have to worry,” Monahan told PIX11 News in a recent interview, that “someone may have taken a shot at you, that you are now arresting, [but] if your knee hits their back, [the officer] become[s] the criminal.”

Some police also say that such concerns have prevented them from working more diligently against the rise in gun violence in the city this summer.

So Councilmember Richards of Queens proposed the one-word change.

It prompted some strong, negative reactions from fellow council members, including tweets like this one from Councilmember Rory Lancman. It says, in part, that the amendment would “eviscerate not just the law itself, but the rule of law and the legitimacy of the City Council as an institution capable of overseeing the NYPD.”

My statement on amending Chokehold Law adding recklessness & injury to ban on sitting/kneeling/standing on suspect’s chest: “it will eviscerate not just the law itself, but the rule of law and the legitimacy of the City Council as an institution capable of overseeing the NYPD.” pic.twitter.com/yjSe0xhvsp — (((Rory Lancman))) (@RoryLancman) August 26, 2020

A tweet from Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer said that the proposed change is ” just wrong on so many levels. To do so in response to any Trump-loving PBA work slowdown is unconscionable.”

However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily briefing on Thursday that it’s a change worth considering.

“There’s a growing recognition that a better balance needs to be struck,” the mayor said, “so we can continue the work of reform, but also make sure we’re fighting back against this horrible gun violence we’re seeing.”

The council is supposed to debate the amendment in session next month, and vote on whether or not to make the change.

