Officers shot in Queens met with applause during emotional discharge from hospital

Two officers shot in the line of duty Tuesday were released from the hospital Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

NEW YORK — Two officers shot in the line of duty were released from the hospital Thursday to a sea of applause from their colleagues in blue in a special display of Thanksgiving gratitude.

The officers were shot Tuesday while responding to a domestic violence report in Queens.

The two NYPD domestic violence officers were hurt, and an armed suspect was killed.

The shooting happened at a home near 179th Street and 146th Road in Springfield Gardens just before 1 p.m., police said.

“At the time that they entered the house, the suspect was not at the residence,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

They were there for about six minutes when the suspect walked into the home and started shooting at the two officers, the commissioner said.

“After immediately opening fire and shots exchanged, both officers were struck and injured,” he added.

Both officers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries that required surgery, police said at the time.

Dozens of officers, including Shea; some FDNY firefighters; and hospital personnel applauded for the men and their families outside the hospital, along with bagpipers.

How does Thanksgiving feel different this year, with the day beginning in such an emotional manner?

“Extra thankful,” one of the officers being released said.

Shea lauded the officers for their bravery and commitment to protect and serve Thursday.

He also said that at least one of the officers will need additional surgeries, and each of them have a long road ahead, though full recoveries are expected.