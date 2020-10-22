Officer shoots at armed suspect in the Bronx: NYPD

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A police officer fired at an armed suspect in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.

The suspect was not struck by the officer’s bullet, though he was tased and taken into custody.

It happened at around 7:10 p.m. at East 219th Street near Laconia Avenue in Williamsbridge.

Two officers encountered a man with a firearm. One of them discharged their weapon at him, though the man was not shot.

The officers then tased the man and took him into custody.

One of the officers and the suspect were taken to local hospitals.