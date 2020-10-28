Officer in violent social distancing arrest resigns before NYPD disciplinary trial

Video showed the plainclothes officer, who was not wearing a protective face mask, slapping a man in the face, punching him in the shoulder and dragging him to a sidewalk after leveling him in a crosswalk in the East Village. (Daquan Owens/Facebook)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — An NYPD officer who was caught on video making a violent arrest during social distancing enforcement last spring has resigned from the department rather than face an internal disciplinary trial.

Francisco Garcia was caught on video slapping 33-year-old Donni Wright in the face, punching him in the shoulder and dragging him to a sidewalk after leveling him in a crosswalk.

Garcia, who was in plainclothes at the time, was enforcing social distancing in the East Village on May 2 when he encountered Wright.

It wasn’t clear from the video what Wright did, if anything, to trigger the officer’s reaction.

A police spokeswoman initially said Wright “took a fighting stance against the officer” when he was ordered to disperse.

However, amid growing outcry from the public, the NYPD later stripped Garcia of his gun and badge and placed him on desk duty pending an internal investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had called the confrontation “very troubling” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

PIX11 obtained court records that show Garcia was involved in several incidents where excessive force was used, and the city paid out thousands of dollars. He is named in at least seven cases.

Garcia resigned on Tuesday, just two days before he was expected to begin a departmental trial related to the incident, the New York Post reported.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association representing rank-and-file officers, blamed Garcia’s resignation on de Blasio and NYPD leadership.

“It was clear from the outset that City Hall and 1 Police Plaza were going to leave P.O. Garcia holding the bag for their own failures. We warned them that sending cops out to enforce their half-baked public health policies would create a backlash — they didn’t listen, and now yet another police officer’s career has been cut short by politics,” Lynch said in a statement Wednesday. “Is it any wonder that thousands of cops are heading out the door before the same thing happens to them?”

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press