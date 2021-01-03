NY unemployment login, certification issue resolved, Labor Department says

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Labor says it has resolved an issue that kept some folks from being able to sign into their accounts and certify their unemployment benefits.

PIX11 News received several reports Sunday morning from New Yorkers who said they were notified their unemployment benefits had been exhausted when they logged into their DOL account or were locked out of the system all together.

The Labor Department later released a statement saying the issue has been resolved.

“Update: We are aware an issue prevented some claimants from certifying for unemployment benefits early this morning. We have resolved the issue and all New Yorkers should now be able to certify online and through our automated phone system,” the statement said. “If you certified earlier today [and] received an error, please log back into the system [and] certify again to ensure your certification was captured.”

Claimants have until Jan. 9 to certify this week’s benefits, according to the Labor Department.

“Everyone will get all benefits they are entitled to. Thank you for your patience,” the DOL statement said.

