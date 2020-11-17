NYPD will not enforce 10-person gathering limits on families on Thanksgiving, de Blasio says

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The NYPD will not enforce limits on family gatherings on Thanksgiving, even though there’s a state limit of 10 people for a gathering at a private residence, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo implemented the gathering limit because some of the surge in coronavirus cases was linked to indoor gatherings and Halloween parties. Cuomo said local governments would be in charge of enforcement. It could be a problem because, as de Blasio noted “sometimes New Yorkers bend the rules.”

“When it comes down to the family level, our best effort is to educate people and know that most people will listen and most people will follow the guidance,” de Blasio said.

Most New Yorkers most people are following guidelines on restrictions, de Blasio said.

“When it comes down to individual families, we’re not going to enforce on family gatherings,” he said. “We will on bigger gatherings.”

