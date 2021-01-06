NYPD says crime in NYC hit overall record low in 2020 but shootings up 97%

NEW YORK — The New York City police says that despite upticks in homicides, shootings, burglaries and car thefts, crime hit an overall “historic” low in 2020.

The city and the NYPD said Wednesday that there were 95,552 reported incidents in 2020, with 681 fewer victims than in 2019 and 11,668 fewer victims than in 2014, the first year of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration.

Despite that, there was a 97% increase in shootings, a 44% increase in the number of murders and a 42% increase in burglaries, as well as a 67% increase in car thefts. The city arrested over 4,200 people over gun crimes, an increase of 29% from 2019.

“The NYPD recognizes this as a time for asking and answering difficult questions, for reflection and action and for encouraging and serving New Yorkers,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. “This will determine the way forward for all of us. Together, we will ensure the preservation of our collective public safety while also cultivating a culture that upholds the values and dignity of every New Yorker, in every neighborhood.”

The NYPD said that despite protests of police and for racial justice, they “continued to engage the people who live, work and serve throughout the city” and will continue to do so in 2021.