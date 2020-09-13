NYPD responds to at least 18 shootings in NYC this weekend: officials

A man was shot and killed in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, police said.

NEW YORK — Weekend gun violence continues to plague New York City, as police have responded to at least 18 shootings since Friday, according to the NYPD.

On Sunday morning, police in the Bronx were called to a reported shooting on Bruckner Boulevard, near Rosedale Avenue, around 7:15 a.m.

Officers found a 27-year-old man who was shot in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, they said.

Hours earlier, around 1:47 a.m., two men were shot on 107th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens, police said.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and a 27-year-old man was grazed in the head and struck in the leg, according to the NYPD. The 35-year-old victim was pronounced dead at a hospital and the 27-year-old man was listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in either case.

There were 12 additional shootings on Saturday and four on Friday, injuring a total of 18 people, police said.

In Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, 33-year-old Arfan Butt was gunned down on 78th Street around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD. Butt was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The NYPD has outlined several ways it is trying to mitigate the rise in violence:

More officers have been shifted to areas experiencing upticks in shootings.

Officers are working to collect intelligence and address crime and criminal conditions in real-time.

A combination of short- and long-term investigations is being employed to root out persistent drivers of violence.

Grassroots community outreach continues through neighborhood policing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the coronavirus pandemic unleashed a “perfect storm” in the city that is contributing to the spike in shootings.