WOODSIDE, Queens — Police found a subway car with 16 broken windows inside it Friday.

The windows were discovered inside a train car at the 61st Street/Woodside Avenue train station.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Broken windows have been a recent recurring problem on the subway.