NYPD promotes 3 women to top brass positions in departmental sea change

Three women were promoted to new leadership positions within the NYPD Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (From left, Chief Kim Royster, Chief Juanita Holmes, Chief Kathleen O’Reilly)

NEW YORK CITY — Thursday was a historic day for the NYPD, with three women earning promotions into high ranking positions.

Chief Juanita Holmes has been named the new chief of patrol, the first woman in the agency’s history to hold the position.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Holmes’ promotion during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Thursday briefing.

“She understands this city, she understands the importance of neighborhood policing, she also understands the importance of keeping people safe,” Shea said.

Holmes is now the highest-ranking African American woman in NYPD history and the highest-ranking uniformed woman ever, according to Shea.

“It’s overwhelming but truly humbling, and I’m very grateful to have this opportunity. And hopefully moving forward, restoring trust and faith in our community with their police department,” Holmes said of her promotion.

She has 30 years of NYPD experience and previously held the position of chief of collaborative policing. She replaces Chief Fausto Pichardo, who resigned.

Two other women moved into three-star positions, a high rank insignia used by the department.

Assistant Chief Kim Royster was promoted to chief of transportation, and Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly was named chief of transit.

Royster was the first Black woman to be named assistant chief. She’s held numerous positions throughout her lengthy NYPD career, most recently leading the department’s community affairs bureau.

O’Reilly had previously served as Borough Commander of Manhattan North and led the department’s domestic violence unit. She succeeds Chief Edward Delatorre, who was promoted to Chief of Labor Relations Thursday.

Succeeding O’Reilly at Manhattan North is Deputy Chief Phillip Rivera.

Concurrently, Inspector Olufunmola Obe will take over as Commander of the School Safety division.

Thursdays moves mark a major moment for the NYPD, with several women, and several women of color, moving into top brass positions historically held by men. It’s a sea change that comes as many in the city and nation call for cities to re-imagine policing.