NYPD partners with civil rights groups to change the future of policing

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — With the NYPD and some New Yorkers still on opposite sides of police reform, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said more reform is needed and, to get it right, the department partnered with civil rights and community groups to change the future of policing.

Some critics said this is nothing new; they’ve heard this announcement before and believe last thing the NYPD needs is another initiative, but Shea insisted this time things will be different.

“This is about reimagining, if you will, policing in New York City,” Shea said. “How do we make policing more equitable, more fair without sacrificing public safety?”

The partnership will include the NY Urban League and Robin Hood and the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies on board as advisers.

“At the Urban League, we believe this role presents a unique opportunity to influence the future of policing in New York City and address the ongoing racial disparities in law enforcement,” Arva Rice of the NY Urban League said.

The team said the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Aubrey — as well as a pandemic — called them to action.

This will also answer Governor Andrew Cuomo’s New York State Police Reform and Collaborative mandates, which ordered all municipalities to continue to find ways to make changes.

Wednesday, the team will hold its first of many virtual listening sessions to hear concerns from the community and get ideas on how to build trust, accountability and transparency.

The team will end up visiting every precinct command, starting with Staten Island where Eric Garner died at the hands of police.

More information is available here.