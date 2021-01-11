NYPD official retiring amid investigation into hateful posts

NEW YORK — A high-ranking New York Police Department official accused of posting hateful messages online has opted to retire days after the department said it was putting him on unpaid administrative leave.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed Monday that Deputy Inspector James Kobel, the former head of the department’s workplace discrimination office, submitted retirement papers.

The NYPD opened an internal affairs investigation into Kobel in November after he was accused of posting attacks on Black and Jewish people, women, and members of the LGBTQ community on a message board where officers would air grievances anonymously.

The head of Kobel’s union said he retired to avoid a departmental disciplinary trial.

Read More: NYPD commanding officer allegedly made ‘racist’ comments on chat board

Read More: NYPD commanding officer on modified duty for alleged ‘abhorrent’ comments