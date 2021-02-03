NYPD official fired over hateful posts after internal trial

NEW YORK — The NYPD fired its former workplace harassment czar over allegations he posted hateful messages online.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s decision on Wednesday to fire Deputy Inspector James Kobel came about three weeks after Kobel submitted retirement paperwork in an attempt to avoid a departmental disciplinary proceeding.

“His misconduct was so egregious and so contradicted the values of this department that ultimate accountability was essential,” a police official said.

At an internal disciplinary trial last month, Kobel was found to have violated multiple department rules and regulations. Kobel did not attend the trial.

A message seeking comment was left with Kobel’s union.

Kobel was accused of posting attacks on Black and Jewish people, women, and members of the LGBTQ community on an anonymous message board.

PIX11 News contributed to this report.